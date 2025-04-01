European Nations Resist US Push Against Diversity Initiatives

The US government's decision to eliminate diversity initiatives is stirring resistance across Europe. France's Foreign Trade Minister, Laurent Saint-Martin, announced the country will not compromise after the US State Department informed French firms operating under US contracts to abandon diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

Saint-Martin intends to seek explanations from the US, emphasizing that inclusion policies are fundamental to French and EU laws. In Belgium, officials like Finance Minister Jan Jambon criticized the US move, reiterating Europe's commitment to non-discrimination, a value that they argue fosters a strong and innovative society.

This pushback follows an executive order by US President Donald Trump, aiming to terminate DEI programs. European leaders, however, plan to maintain these initiatives. Barcelona's mayor announced defiance against the US directive, affirming the continuation of cultural programs that benefit communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)