Trump's Executive Order Targets Ticket Scalpers, Aims for Fair Pricing in Live Entertainment

President Trump signed an executive order to combat ticket scalping and enforce price transparency in the live entertainment industry. The order directs key officials to ensure compliance with IRS rules and targets unfair practices in the secondary ticketing market, promoting fair competition and consumer protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2025 03:33 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 03:33 IST
President Donald Trump took action Monday by signing an executive order aimed at curbing ticket scalping and introducing "commonsense" modifications to live event pricing policies. The order mandates Attorney General Pam Bondi and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to ensure scalpers comply with IRS regulations.

Additionally, the Federal Trade Commission is instructed to enforce price transparency throughout the ticket-buying process and prevent deceptive practices within the secondary market. This move seeks to restore fairness and order, highlighting the significant economic impact of the industry, which generates $132.6 billion nationwide and supports nearly a million jobs.

The initiative highlights rare bipartisan policy overlap, echoing Democratic President Joe Biden's efforts to tackle "junk fees." The FTC was similarly used under Biden's administration against Ticketmaster's alleged monopoly. Meanwhile, artists and fans have long expressed frustration over inflated prices due to scalping.

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

