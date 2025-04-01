Trump's Executive Order Targets Ticket Scalpers, Aims for Fair Pricing in Live Entertainment

President Donald Trump took action Monday by signing an executive order aimed at curbing ticket scalping and introducing "commonsense" modifications to live event pricing policies. The order mandates Attorney General Pam Bondi and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to ensure scalpers comply with IRS regulations.

Additionally, the Federal Trade Commission is instructed to enforce price transparency throughout the ticket-buying process and prevent deceptive practices within the secondary market. This move seeks to restore fairness and order, highlighting the significant economic impact of the industry, which generates $132.6 billion nationwide and supports nearly a million jobs.

The initiative highlights rare bipartisan policy overlap, echoing Democratic President Joe Biden's efforts to tackle "junk fees." The FTC was similarly used under Biden's administration against Ticketmaster's alleged monopoly. Meanwhile, artists and fans have long expressed frustration over inflated prices due to scalping.

