Sikandar Shatters Box Office Records with Rs 105.89 Crore in Two Days

The Salman Khan-starrer 'Sikandar', directed by A R Murugadoss, rakes in Rs 105.89 crore worldwide within two days of release. The film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It earned Rs 54.72 crore on its opening day and Rs 51.17 crore on the second day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:57 IST
Salman Khan at Aayush Sharma's birthday party (Image Source: ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Salman Khan's latest film, 'Sikandar', has amassed Rs 105.89 crore at the global box office just within two days, according to its producers.

Directed by A R Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna and debuted on March 30.

The production house publicized the impressive box office numbers via their X platform. The immensely popular Eid release earned Rs 54.72 crore domestically on its opening day, followed by Rs 51.17 crore on the next day, showcasing its strong appeal among cinema-goers. The star-studded cast includes Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

