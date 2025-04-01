Left Menu

Celebrating Odisha's Legacy and Linguistic Milestones

BJD president Naveen Patnaik highlighted the unstoppable development of Odisha as the state celebrated Utkala Dibasa. Addressing the significance of Odisha's linguistic foundation, Patnaik emphasized efforts towards prosperity, poverty reduction, and cultural recognition, including Odia as a classical language and the upcoming centenary celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-04-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:09 IST
Naveen Patnaik, the president of BJD, declared that Odisha's development is unstoppable, urging citizens to embrace their identity as 'proud Odia' during the Utkala Dibasa celebration at party headquarters, Sankha Bhawan.

The state commemorated its formation day with patriotic songs and tributes to key figures in the creation of Odisha, highlighting its milestone as the first state formed on a linguistic basis.

Patnaik detailed Odisha's progress from 2000-2024, noting poverty reduction and cultural advancements like Odia's recognition as a classical language. He expressed hope for the realization of Biju Patnaik's dream of an economically leading Odisha by its centenary in 2036.

