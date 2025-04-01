Celebrating Odisha's Legacy and Linguistic Milestones

Naveen Patnaik, the president of BJD, declared that Odisha's development is unstoppable, urging citizens to embrace their identity as 'proud Odia' during the Utkala Dibasa celebration at party headquarters, Sankha Bhawan.

The state commemorated its formation day with patriotic songs and tributes to key figures in the creation of Odisha, highlighting its milestone as the first state formed on a linguistic basis.

Patnaik detailed Odisha's progress from 2000-2024, noting poverty reduction and cultural advancements like Odia's recognition as a classical language. He expressed hope for the realization of Biju Patnaik's dream of an economically leading Odisha by its centenary in 2036.

(With inputs from agencies.)