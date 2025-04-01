Left Menu

Hollywood Feud: Discovery+ Unveils Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni Docu-series

A new docu-series exploring the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is set to premiere on Discovery+ UK in June. This series delves into allegations of misconduct and counterclaims of defamation, providing an in-depth look at the controversial case dominating Hollywood headlines.

A highly anticipated docu-series chronicling the sensational legal battle between Hollywood celebrities Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will soon be available on Discovery+ UK, according to Deadline.

The upcoming series promises to dissect the intricate details surrounding the legal dispute between the 'It Ends With Us' star Blake Lively and its director Justin Baldoni. Originally sourced from a complaint filed by Lively, the controversy has sparked widespread attention until at least 2025, engulfing the entertainment industry in its dramatic narrative. Lively claims sexual misconduct occurred on-set, pointing fingers at Baldoni and alleging he orchestrated an online smear campaign to silence her. Baldoni firmly denies these allegations and has retaliated with a 400 million USD lawsuit for defamation.

This landmark series is part of a broader initiative by Warner Bros. Discovery to expand its content offerings, which includes both scripted and unscripted formats. Charlotte Reid, the Vice President of commissioning at Warner Bros. Discovery, emphasized their commitment to bringing diverse stories and innovative programming to the forefront.

