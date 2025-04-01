Left Menu

Preserving Punjabi: A Call to Action by Jathedar Gargajj

Acting Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj calls for mandatory teaching of Punjabi from nursery class in Punjab schools. He emphasizes the need to preserve the Punjabi language amidst reports of its declining prominence due to educational policies favoring English and Hindi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 01-04-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 22:04 IST
In a passionate address, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj, the Acting Jathedar of Akal Takht, underscored the critical importance of the Punjabi language for the region's cultural integrity. Speaking at 'Hola Mohalla', he reiterated previous concerns about the diminishing role of Punjabi in educational policies.

Recent reports confirm his fears as many CBSE schools in Punjab make English and Hindi mandatory, relegating Punjabi to an optional status. This trend, he argues, contradicts government assertions of promoting Punjabi and marginalizes the mother tongue in early education.

Jathedar Gargajj urges the Punjab government to enforce Punjabi education starting from nursery classes and calls on parents to prioritize their native language. Highlighting the broader educational benefits, he also rallied language activists to identify schools neglecting these linguistic roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

