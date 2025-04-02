Left Menu

Entertainment Echoes: From South Korea to Global AI Trends

This entertainment briefing highlights South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun's denial of dating allegations, Trump's crackdown on ticket scalping with Kid Rock, Rami Malek's new thriller, a 'Minecraft' film with Jack Black, ChatGPT's Ghibli-inspired boom, and Sony's Beatles film updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 02:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the latest entertainment buzz, South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun fervently denies accusations of dating actress Kim Sae-ron during her underage years, a situation that has already seen popular brands like Prada sever ties with him.

Meanwhile, President Trump, flanked by Kid Rock, signed an executive order targeting ticket scalping to protect fans and overhaul the U.S. ticketing sector. The order addresses issues like bots buying bulk tickets for resale at inflated prices.

On the film front, actor Rami Malek steps into an action hero role in 'The Amateur.' Moreover, Jack Black takes on the 'Minecraft' world, aided by personal gameplay experience. ChatGPT has experienced a user surge thanks to its Ghibli-style art feature, captivating audiences worldwide, while Sony lays plans for a multi-perspective Beatles film saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

