Brad Pitt Reprises Cliff Booth in New Fincher Project

Brad Pitt is gearing up to reprise his beloved role as Cliff Booth in a new collaboration with filmmaker David Fincher. The project represents a reunion between Pitt and revolutionary director Quentin Tarantino, who penned the script.

Booth, celebrated for his rugged charm and unwavering loyalty to fading actor Rick Dalton in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', earned Pitt an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor just years prior. The movie was set in the tense and transformative Hollywood of 1969.

While it's currently unclear if Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton will return, the project continues the fruitful collaboration between Pitt and Fincher, filmmaker behind 'Se7en', 'Fight Club', and 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button'. Stay tuned to see if this untitled film can capture as much acclaim as its predecessor.

