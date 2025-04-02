Left Menu

Koodalmanikyam Temple Employee Resignation Sheds Light on Caste Discrimination

An employee of the Koodalmanikyam temple in Kerala resigned citing personal reasons amid allegations of caste discrimination. Balu, from the Ezhava community, was hired for 'kazhakam' duties but resigned following priest complaints. The government has offered him support to continue and is addressing the discrimination issue.

Updated: 02-04-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 12:32 IST
The resignation of an employee from the Koodalmanikyam temple has reignited discussions around caste discrimination in Kerala's religious institutions. Balu, a member of the Ezhava community, resigned from his 'kazhakam' duties, which involve ceremonial work, following allegations of caste bias by temple priests.

Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan expressed support for Balu, indicating that the government is willing to reassign him to a clerical position if he wishes to continue. The state government has emphasized adherence to recruitment rules and urged the temple authorities to address the discrimination issue.

The incident highlights ongoing tensions within the temple, as the state and religious authorities navigate compliance with regulations and social justice demands. The Koodalmanikyam temple, dedicated to Lord Bharata, now stands as a focal point for debates on traditional practices and modern equality in religious spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

