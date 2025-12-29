Minister Rijiju Condemns Racial Attack, Calls for United Fight Against Discrimination
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed anger over the racial attack on a Tripura student in Uttarakhand. Emphasizing the need to combat this discriminatory mindset, Rijiju criticized political exploitation of the incident. He suggested forming special police units to prevent such attacks and urged national unity against racism.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has voiced his profound disapproval following the alleged racial attack on Anjel Chakma, a student from Tripura, in Uttarakhand. The minister called for a collective, national effort to eradicate this 'disease' of racism that plagues society.
Rijiju stated that the Uttarakhand government is implementing stringent measures against the perpetrators. He censured opposition parties for leveraging the tragic incident politically, suggesting that a special police unit be established across states to address racial violence specifically.
The minister underlined the importance of fostering unity, stressing that issues of race, religion, caste, and appearance should never become grounds for discrimination or violence. He recalled a significant reduction in such cases in Delhi after the establishment of a dedicated police unit during Prime Minister Modi's tenure.