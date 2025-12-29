Left Menu

Minister Rijiju Condemns Racial Attack, Calls for United Fight Against Discrimination

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed anger over the racial attack on a Tripura student in Uttarakhand. Emphasizing the need to combat this discriminatory mindset, Rijiju criticized political exploitation of the incident. He suggested forming special police units to prevent such attacks and urged national unity against racism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 22:42 IST
Minister Rijiju Condemns Racial Attack, Calls for United Fight Against Discrimination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has voiced his profound disapproval following the alleged racial attack on Anjel Chakma, a student from Tripura, in Uttarakhand. The minister called for a collective, national effort to eradicate this 'disease' of racism that plagues society.

Rijiju stated that the Uttarakhand government is implementing stringent measures against the perpetrators. He censured opposition parties for leveraging the tragic incident politically, suggesting that a special police unit be established across states to address racial violence specifically.

The minister underlined the importance of fostering unity, stressing that issues of race, religion, caste, and appearance should never become grounds for discrimination or violence. He recalled a significant reduction in such cases in Delhi after the establishment of a dedicated police unit during Prime Minister Modi's tenure.

TRENDING

1
Trump Aims for Swift Move to Phase Two of Gaza Plan

Trump Aims for Swift Move to Phase Two of Gaza Plan

 Global
2
Trump's Diplomacy and Russia's Allegations: A Global Tension

Trump's Diplomacy and Russia's Allegations: A Global Tension

 Global
3
U.S. Strikes Venezuelan Drug Dock: Trump's Bold Claim

U.S. Strikes Venezuelan Drug Dock: Trump's Bold Claim

 United States
4
Himachal CM Intervenes in IGMC Doctor-Patient Dispute

Himachal CM Intervenes in IGMC Doctor-Patient Dispute

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025