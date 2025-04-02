Keanu Reeves Resurrects as John Wick in Franchise's Explosive Fifth Installment

Keanu Reeves is confirmed to reprise his role as the formidable assassin John Wick in the much-anticipated fifth installment of the renowned action series. Despite his character's apparent demise in the fourth movie during a gunfight with Caine, portrayed by Donnie Yen, Reeves' John Wick is set to stage a comeback.

Director Chad Stahelski, who has helmed all previous entries, will return to direct. Lionsgate Motion Picture Group's Adam Fogelson announced the fifth film at CinemaCon. Alongside, an animated prequel and a spin-off centered on Caine are in development, expanding the franchise's universe even further.

The original 2014 film introduced audiences to John Wick, a retired assassin avenging his pet dog’s death. The franchise has since grown, with 'Ballerina,' featuring Ana de Armas, set to premiere. Reeves will also lend his voice to the new animated feature recounting Wick’s past adventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)