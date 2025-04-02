Left Menu

Lost And Found: Wildfires, Escape, and Jackie's Resilient Journey

After wildfires in Los Angeles, a dog named Jackie was rescued and moved to Juneau, Alaska. Despite escaping into the woods, efforts are ongoing to gain her trust and ensure her safety, as concerns rise about potential threats from nearby roads and emerging bears.

Updated: 02-04-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:33 IST
Lost And Found: Wildfires, Escape, and Jackie's Resilient Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In the days following the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, a dog named Jackie found herself on an unexpected journey. Rescued from an overcrowded shelter, the German shepherd-husky mix was relocated to Juneau, Alaska, only to escape into the dense forests on her first day.

Jackie has since become elusive, evading capture despite the best efforts of animal control officers and volunteers. Concerns grow as she roams near busy roads with bears emerging from hibernation. Attempts to coax her from hiding with food have ceased to avoid attracting wildlife.

Local animal control officer Thom Young-Bayer describes the ongoing search as a "battle of wills." As trust slowly builds, sightings become more frequent, offering hope of safely reuniting Jackie with her new family, all while urging the public to report any sightings to assist in her rescue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

