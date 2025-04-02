Lost And Found: Wildfires, Escape, and Jackie's Resilient Journey
After wildfires in Los Angeles, a dog named Jackie was rescued and moved to Juneau, Alaska. Despite escaping into the woods, efforts are ongoing to gain her trust and ensure her safety, as concerns rise about potential threats from nearby roads and emerging bears.
- Country:
- United States
In the days following the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, a dog named Jackie found herself on an unexpected journey. Rescued from an overcrowded shelter, the German shepherd-husky mix was relocated to Juneau, Alaska, only to escape into the dense forests on her first day.
Jackie has since become elusive, evading capture despite the best efforts of animal control officers and volunteers. Concerns grow as she roams near busy roads with bears emerging from hibernation. Attempts to coax her from hiding with food have ceased to avoid attracting wildlife.
Local animal control officer Thom Young-Bayer describes the ongoing search as a "battle of wills." As trust slowly builds, sightings become more frequent, offering hope of safely reuniting Jackie with her new family, all while urging the public to report any sightings to assist in her rescue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jackie
- dog
- rescue
- Juneau
- Alaska
- wildfires
- Los Angeles
- animal control
- forest
- bears
ALSO READ
Alaska Courting Asia: High Stakes in Gas Diplomacy
Alaska's LNG Dream: Qilak Eyes Asian Exports in Trump's Energy Push
Fatal Flight: Alaska's Overweight Commuter Plane Crash Raises Critical Questions
Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Prepare for Global Participation Amid Visa Concerns
Alaska's Resource Battle: A Decision to Drill