Aman Nai Lert Bangkok: A Blend of Heritage and Luxury in the Heart of the City

Aman Nai Lert Bangkok, the newest venture by Aman, opens as an urban sanctuary within the historic Nai Lert Park in central Bangkok, the company's second property in Thailand.

The 36-storey hotel boasts 52 suites, 34 branded residences, and numerous amenities, offering distinctive luxury with a focus on Thai heritage and artistry.

Aman Nai Lert Bangkok enriches Bangkok's cultural and hospitality landscape with its blend of contemporary design, spacious accommodations, and culinary offerings, setting a new benchmark for luxury in the city.

