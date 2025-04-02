RSWM Limited Shines at MATEXIL Export Awards 2023-24

RSWM Limited, a prominent name in the textile sector, has been lauded for its exceptional export contributions at the MATEXIL Export Awards 2023-24 held in Mumbai. The accolades were presented by the Hon'ble Union Minister of Textiles, Shri Giriraj Singh.

The company clinched the gold award for Best Export Performance in Spun Yarn, a silver for its performance in Man-Made Fibre Yarn Blended with Natural Fibre, and a bronze for Best Overall Export Performance Special Award. These awards underscore RSWM's dedication to innovation and maintaining high standards in a competitive global market.

Under Mr. Rajeev Gupta's leadership, RSWM remains committed to reinforcing India's position in textile exports while focusing on profitability and sustainable practices. With a vast manufacturing capacity and a diverse export portfolio, RSWM continues to set benchmarks in the industry, contributing significantly to India's forex earnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)