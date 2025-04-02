Left Menu

RSWM Limited Shines at MATEXIL Export Awards 2023-24

RSWM Limited, a leader in the textile industry, received multiple accolades at the MATEXIL Export Awards 2023-24 in Mumbai for its export performance. Recognized with gold, silver, and bronze awards, RSWM demonstrated excellence in producing and exporting yarns, despite industry challenges, focusing on quality, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Updated: 02-04-2025 18:01 IST
RSWM Limited, a prominent name in the textile sector, has been lauded for its exceptional export contributions at the MATEXIL Export Awards 2023-24 held in Mumbai. The accolades were presented by the Hon'ble Union Minister of Textiles, Shri Giriraj Singh.

The company clinched the gold award for Best Export Performance in Spun Yarn, a silver for its performance in Man-Made Fibre Yarn Blended with Natural Fibre, and a bronze for Best Overall Export Performance Special Award. These awards underscore RSWM's dedication to innovation and maintaining high standards in a competitive global market.

Under Mr. Rajeev Gupta's leadership, RSWM remains committed to reinforcing India's position in textile exports while focusing on profitability and sustainable practices. With a vast manufacturing capacity and a diverse export portfolio, RSWM continues to set benchmarks in the industry, contributing significantly to India's forex earnings.

