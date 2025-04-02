Left Menu

Tigmanshu Dhulia Opens Up: The Need for True Friends in Bollywood's Insecure World

Renowned filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia discusses the necessity of genuine friendships in Bollywood, citing the industry's inherent insecurity. In a candid conversation, he highlights the challenges of expressing vulnerability and stresses the importance of trustful allies amidst career uncertainties and personal struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:57 IST
Tigmanshu Dhulia (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Acclaimed director, screenwriter, and actor Tigmanshu Dhulia, recognized for his works like 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster' and 'Paan Singh Tomar', has spoken out about the vital role of friendships within Bollywood. In an exclusive interview with ANI, he described the film industry as 'an insecure place' that requires confidants.

Dhulia revealed that the industry's atmosphere often prevents individuals from opening up, as vulnerabilities could be exploited by others. 'Every person feels weak at times,' he stated, emphasizing the necessity for support systems that can understand and help navigate professional and personal hurdles, which can sometimes be difficult for family to grasp.

On the professional front, Dhulia's biographical film 'Paan Singh Tomar' gained international acclaim, premiering at the 2010 BFI London Film Festival and winning the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 2012. He is also known for his performance as Ramadhir Singh in Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs of Wasseypur'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

