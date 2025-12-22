ASEAN's Quest for Peace: Resolving the Thai-Cambodian Border Conflict

Southeast Asian foreign ministers converge on Malaysia in a bid to quash the escalating border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia, which has thus far resulted in at least 40 fatalities and rendered over half a million people homeless this month.

Participants of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) aim to rejuvenate a fleeting ceasefire that was earlier mediated by Malaysia, this year's ASEAN chair, alongside U.S. President Donald Trump. Representatives from Thailand and Cambodia are set to take part in the Kuala Lumpur summit, marking the administration's initial direct talks following the resurgence of hostilities on December 8.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim voiced hope for constructive negotiations between the two nations that would lead to a fair and enduring agreement. "I stress the need for Cambodia and Thailand to foster dialogue, apply diplomacy, and show mutual respect to terminate hostilities and ensure regional peace," Anwar communicated on X.