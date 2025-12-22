Left Menu

China Leads Global Surge in Energy Storage Market

China's overhaul of its electricity market is driving a boom in energy storage. Chinese companies, major players in global battery production, are witnessing high demand due to reforms, subsidies, and international reliance on renewable energy. Key market shifts include increased operating hours and exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 04:34 IST
China Leads Global Surge in Energy Storage Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's sweeping reforms in the electricity market are catapulting its energy storage sector to new heights, aligning perfectly with a global uptick in demand. This surge is particularly benefiting leading Chinese battery manufacturers who are already front-runners in the international arena.

The country is witnessing a 75% rise in global shipments of lithium-ion battery cells for energy storage, alongside exports exceeding $65 billion in storage and electric-vehicle batteries this year alone. Domestically, the surge is fuelled by an uptick in data centres and renewable projects, bolstered further by strategic reforms and subsidies.

On the global stage, Chinese companies dominate the battery supply chain, capturing significant shares despite facing geopolitical challenges. Market reforms have increased profitability and operational hours, empowering Chinese manufacturers to leverage international growth opportunities, underscoring China's leadership in the energy storage revolution.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025