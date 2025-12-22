China Leads Global Surge in Energy Storage Market

China's sweeping reforms in the electricity market are catapulting its energy storage sector to new heights, aligning perfectly with a global uptick in demand. This surge is particularly benefiting leading Chinese battery manufacturers who are already front-runners in the international arena.

The country is witnessing a 75% rise in global shipments of lithium-ion battery cells for energy storage, alongside exports exceeding $65 billion in storage and electric-vehicle batteries this year alone. Domestically, the surge is fuelled by an uptick in data centres and renewable projects, bolstered further by strategic reforms and subsidies.

On the global stage, Chinese companies dominate the battery supply chain, capturing significant shares despite facing geopolitical challenges. Market reforms have increased profitability and operational hours, empowering Chinese manufacturers to leverage international growth opportunities, underscoring China's leadership in the energy storage revolution.