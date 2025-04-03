Left Menu

Resham Kaur Hans: A Legacy Cut Short, Mourned by Many

Resham Kaur Hans, wife of the famed singer and former MP, passed away at 60 after a prolonged illness. Despite medical efforts, her health declined, leading to her demise. Her family and acquaintances are mourning her loss. Her final rites are scheduled in Shafipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:25 IST
Resham Kaur Hans, Yuvraaj Hans, Hans Raj Hans (Photo/Instagram/@yuvrajhansofficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Resham Kaur Hans, the wife of renowned Padma Shri awardee and former Member of Parliament, Hans Raj Hans, has passed away at the age of 60 after a prolonged illness. Her death, which occurred on the afternoon of April 2, has cast a deep pall of grief over her family, friends, and admirers.

It has been confirmed by sources that Resham Kaur Hans had previously undergone a stent procedure to address a heart condition. Despite medical interventions, her health continued to decline, leading to her unfortunate and untimely departure. The family has not yet released an official statement regarding the circumstances of her passing.

In the meantime, Gurpreet Singh, the Sarpanch of Shafipur, expressed his condolences upon visiting Hans Raj Hans's residence. He mentioned that Resham Kaur Hans will be cremated tomorrow in Shafipur, with the delay attributed to the arrival of relatives from abroad. The sudden loss has left the family and well-wishers in mourning, with preparations for the final rites currently underway. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

