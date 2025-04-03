Resilience Amidst Rubble: India's Heroic Efforts in Quake-Hit Mandalay

In the earthquake-ravaged city of Mandalay, Indian relief teams have embarked on crucial rescue operations, confronting both the physical and emotional aftermath of a disaster. The quake, at a devastating 7.7 magnitude, struck Myanmar, killing over 3,000 people. Amid the chaos, stories of hope and resilience have begun to surface.

During the sacred Alvida Namaz of Ramzan, the earthquake's tremors caught residents off guard, obliterating entire structures and leaving communities devastated. A devout Muslim woman and a child were found in prayer, their bodies entombed in the debris—a poignant symbol of faith amidst destruction.

Facing initial resistance from locals in the predominantly Muslim and Nepali Hindu area, Indian NDRF teams showcased their expertise, ultimately winning over hearts by respectfully retrieving bodies and providing medical and humanitarian aid. With Operation Brahma underway, India remains a critical ally in Mandalay's recovery process, treating hundreds at a field hospital and providing essential relief supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)