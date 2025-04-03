Left Menu

Amazon's Bold Movie Push: Hollywood Stars Shine in Las Vegas

Hollywood stars including Ryan Gosling and Chris Hemsworth dazzled at Las Vegas' CinemaCon as Amazon unveiled its strengthened venture into the movie industry. Amazon plans to significantly increase its cinematic releases, having recently acquired MGM Studios. The move aims to revitalize box office figures and expand its reach in film production.

Hollywood heavyweights Ryan Gosling, Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, and others gathered in Las Vegas, spotlighting Amazon's aggressive expansion in the film industry at the annual CinemaCon convention.

Gosling showcased the trailer for his upcoming sci-fi epic, "Project Hail Mary," where he stars as a teacher-turned-astronaut tasked with saving Earth. Highlighting Amazon's commitment to the big screen, the film is set for a March release.

In a strategic move to boost box office returns, Amazon announced plans to release at least 15 films annually by 2027. The company's acquisition of MGM Studios positions it as a new powerhouse in the industry, with recent presentations winning approval from theater owners and industry insiders alike.

