Gippy Grewal Revolutionizes Punjabi Cinema with 'Akaal'

Actor-director Gippy Grewal is challenging the Punjabi film norm with 'Akaal,' a genre-defying drama set after Maharaja Ranjeet Singh's death. Known for hit comedies, Grewal seeks diversity in cinema, supported by Karan Johar. The film, featuring actress Nimrat Khaira, promises a mix of action and historical narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 14:08 IST
Actor-director Gippy Grewal is once again set to defy the conventional boundaries of Punjabi cinema with his upcoming film 'Akaal.' Known for his blockbuster comedies, Grewal shares he aims to diversify the cinematic narrative beyond the comedic genre.

In an interview with PTI, Grewal highlighted how his success with the 2011 film 'Jinhe Mera Dil Luteya' spurred an era of comedy-centric productions. However, seeking to break the mold, he ventured into drama with 'Ardaas' and action with 'Warning,' setting the stage for 'Akaal,' an epic narrative of courage featuring Sardar Akaal Singh's struggle post-Maharaja Ranjeet Singh's demise.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, 'Akaal' marks Grewal's Bollywood directorial debut. Co-star Nimrat Khaira endured extensive training in sword fighting and horse riding for her role, ensuring authenticity in the world of 'Akaal.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

