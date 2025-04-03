Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan Ignite Screens with 'Kesari: Chapter 2' Trailer Launch
Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, along with co-stars, unveiled the 'Kesari: Chapter 2' trailer in Delhi. Akshay defended his controversial line in the film, emphasizing historical context. The film portrays a legal battle post-Jallianwala Bagh massacre, showcasing the fight for justice. Set to release April 18, 2025.
In a grand event held in the national capital, Bollywood icons Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan unveiled the much-anticipated trailer of their upcoming film 'Kesari: Chapter 2'. The event saw a gathering of notable figures, including Ananya Panday and producer Karan Johar.
During the press conference, Akshay Kumar addressed the controversy over his use of an expletive in the film's teaser, contextualizing it within the derogatory label 'slave' used by the British. Kumar argued the label was far more offensive, advocating a focus on that historical injustice.
Set in the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the film features a gripping courtroom showdown, with Kumar portraying C Sankaran Nair, a lawyer challenging British authority. With its powerful historical narrative, the film is slated for an April 18, 2025 release.
