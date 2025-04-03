Left Menu

MNS Campaigns for Marathi Signage at Banks in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has launched a campaign in Thane and Pune to prioritize Marathi as the primary language for bank signage. This effort includes visits to banks, the removal of English signs, and confrontations with bank managers, emphasizing the use of Marathi in public communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:54 IST
MNS Campaigns for Marathi Signage at Banks in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) intensified its campaign this week to promote the use of Marathi over English in bank signage. In Thane, MNS representatives secured a commitment from a private bank to install Marathi signage, replacing the English board that had been in place.

Escalating the push for the state's official language in public spaces, MNS leaders, including Thane city president Ravindra More, visited the Karnataka Bank's Vartak Nagar branch. The bank manager reportedly promised swift action to meet the party's demands.

The campaign took a more aggressive turn as MNS members removed the English board, underscoring their demand for language reform. Similar incidents in Pune saw confrontations, escalating to a police-recorded altercation involving MNS supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025