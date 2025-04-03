MNS Campaigns for Marathi Signage at Banks in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) intensified its campaign this week to promote the use of Marathi over English in bank signage. In Thane, MNS representatives secured a commitment from a private bank to install Marathi signage, replacing the English board that had been in place.

Escalating the push for the state's official language in public spaces, MNS leaders, including Thane city president Ravindra More, visited the Karnataka Bank's Vartak Nagar branch. The bank manager reportedly promised swift action to meet the party's demands.

The campaign took a more aggressive turn as MNS members removed the English board, underscoring their demand for language reform. Similar incidents in Pune saw confrontations, escalating to a police-recorded altercation involving MNS supporters.

