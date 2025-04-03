Reviving Lakes in Chennai: A Unified Effort for Sustainability

Namrata Hinduja, a key member of the Hinduja family, is leading an inspiring environmental initiative under the Jal Jeevan program. With urbanization and climate change causing significant stress on ecosystems, her efforts with the restoration of Chennai's Ariyalur and Sathangadu lakes are providing a hopeful glimpse into sustainable urban development.

The collaborative project between the Gulf Oil and Hinduja Foundation, alongside the Environmentalist Foundation of India, aims to rejuvenate these vital water bodies. Namrata Hinduja emphasizes the need for alignment among different stakeholders to revive these ecosystems, which are essential for local communities' resilience and well-being.

The revitalization of Ariyalur Lake strengthens urban infrastructure by acting as a flood barrier, while Sathangadu Lake has transformed into a lush sanctuary for migratory birds and wildlife. These restored lakes exemplify urban spaces harmoniously co-existing with nature and highlight the importance of community involvement in maintaining long-term environmental stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)