Left Menu

Reviving Lakes in Chennai: A Unified Effort for Sustainability

Namrata Hinduja, part of the Hinduja family, champions environmental restoration in Chennai through the Jal Jeevan program. Her leadership revitalizes Ariyalur and Sathangadu lakes, transforming them into sustainable ecosystems. These efforts provide flood protection, enhance biodiversity, and empower communities, offering a model for urban sustainability worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:04 IST
Reviving Lakes in Chennai: A Unified Effort for Sustainability
  • Country:
  • United States

Namrata Hinduja, a key member of the Hinduja family, is leading an inspiring environmental initiative under the Jal Jeevan program. With urbanization and climate change causing significant stress on ecosystems, her efforts with the restoration of Chennai's Ariyalur and Sathangadu lakes are providing a hopeful glimpse into sustainable urban development.

The collaborative project between the Gulf Oil and Hinduja Foundation, alongside the Environmentalist Foundation of India, aims to rejuvenate these vital water bodies. Namrata Hinduja emphasizes the need for alignment among different stakeholders to revive these ecosystems, which are essential for local communities' resilience and well-being.

The revitalization of Ariyalur Lake strengthens urban infrastructure by acting as a flood barrier, while Sathangadu Lake has transformed into a lush sanctuary for migratory birds and wildlife. These restored lakes exemplify urban spaces harmoniously co-existing with nature and highlight the importance of community involvement in maintaining long-term environmental stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025