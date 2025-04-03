Airbnb Makes Waves in India's Travel Scene with Significant Growth

Airbnb, an online accommodation platform, has experienced a 30% growth in India over the past financial year, as per Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, the Country Head for India and Southeast Asia.

Highlighting India as a key player in Airbnb's international expansion, Bajaj noted its rapid growth as an emerging market. 'Goa Unseen,' a newly launched digital guide, focuses on the state's hidden cultural treasures aiming to attract more visitors.

Bajaj reported a significant 35% rise in domestic nights booked in the last quarter alone, emphasizing Goa's status as a top tourist destination appealing to both domestic and international travelers. The company's future plans include technological upgrades and a focus on experiential travel.

