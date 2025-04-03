Left Menu

Airbnb Makes Waves in India's Travel Scene with Significant Growth

Airbnb reported a remarkable 30% growth in India over the last financial year, with a focus on both domestic and international travel. The company attributes this success to its strong global network and the increasing demand for experiential travel, particularly in popular destinations like Goa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:03 IST
Airbnb Makes Waves in India's Travel Scene with Significant Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Airbnb, an online accommodation platform, has experienced a 30% growth in India over the past financial year, as per Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, the Country Head for India and Southeast Asia.

Highlighting India as a key player in Airbnb's international expansion, Bajaj noted its rapid growth as an emerging market. 'Goa Unseen,' a newly launched digital guide, focuses on the state's hidden cultural treasures aiming to attract more visitors.

Bajaj reported a significant 35% rise in domestic nights booked in the last quarter alone, emphasizing Goa's status as a top tourist destination appealing to both domestic and international travelers. The company's future plans include technological upgrades and a focus on experiential travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025