Airbnb Makes Waves in India's Travel Scene with Significant Growth
Airbnb reported a remarkable 30% growth in India over the last financial year, with a focus on both domestic and international travel. The company attributes this success to its strong global network and the increasing demand for experiential travel, particularly in popular destinations like Goa.
- Country:
- India
Airbnb, an online accommodation platform, has experienced a 30% growth in India over the past financial year, as per Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, the Country Head for India and Southeast Asia.
Highlighting India as a key player in Airbnb's international expansion, Bajaj noted its rapid growth as an emerging market. 'Goa Unseen,' a newly launched digital guide, focuses on the state's hidden cultural treasures aiming to attract more visitors.
Bajaj reported a significant 35% rise in domestic nights booked in the last quarter alone, emphasizing Goa's status as a top tourist destination appealing to both domestic and international travelers. The company's future plans include technological upgrades and a focus on experiential travel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
