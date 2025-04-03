Left Menu

Bruce Springsteen Unveils 'Tracks II: The Lost Albums'

Bruce Springsteen announces 'Tracks II: The Lost Albums' featuring 83 mostly unreleased songs, set for release on June 27. The collection, compiled during the COVID-19 pandemic, includes a 100-page book. This follows his 1998 'Tracks' release and precedes a European tour starting in May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:51 IST
Bruce Springsteen, known affectionately as 'The Boss,' is set to release an ambitious collection titled 'Tracks II: The Lost Albums' on June 27, catering to his fans' insatiable appetite for new music. The release will feature seven new studio albums containing 83 tracks, 74 of which are previously unheard.

The announcement was made via Springsteen's Instagram, with a video message explaining the collection, created from his extensive vault during the COVID-19 pandemic. The box set will include not only music but also a 100-page hardcover book, enriching the fan experience.

The new collection is a sequel to his 1998 'Tracks' compilation and comes ahead of a European tour with the E Street Band, starting May 17 in Manchester. The music legend continues to captivate by revisiting, completing, and releasing pieces spanning decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

