Censor Controversy: The Debate Around 'L2: Empuraan'

Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Thursday stated that the Central Board of Film Certification did not pressure the makers of 'L2: Empuraan' into making cuts. The film, which underwent re-censoring, has sparked backlash, particularly from right-wing groups.

Gopi remarked that it was the producer's, lead actor's, and director's decision to remove 17 portions. His comments came as a response to CPI (M) MP John Brittas, who criticized the film's cuts as an attack on freedom of speech.

The situation intensified during a discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, where Brittas highlighted concerns about freedom of expression. Gopi challenged Brittas to re-release '51 cuts: T P Chandrasekharan', a film about a politically sensitive case. George Kurien raised issues about the film's depiction of religious themes.

(With inputs from agencies.)