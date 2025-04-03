Censor Controversy: The Debate Around 'L2: Empuraan'
Union Minister Suresh Gopi denied pressure from the censor board on the Malayalam film 'L2: Empuraan'. His comments followed criticisms, particularly from the right, about the film undergoing re-censoring. Gopi emphasized the cuts were the filmmakers' choice, while also responding to CPI (M) MP John Brittas's criticism.
Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Thursday stated that the Central Board of Film Certification did not pressure the makers of 'L2: Empuraan' into making cuts. The film, which underwent re-censoring, has sparked backlash, particularly from right-wing groups.
Gopi remarked that it was the producer's, lead actor's, and director's decision to remove 17 portions. His comments came as a response to CPI (M) MP John Brittas, who criticized the film's cuts as an attack on freedom of speech.
The situation intensified during a discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, where Brittas highlighted concerns about freedom of expression. Gopi challenged Brittas to re-release '51 cuts: T P Chandrasekharan', a film about a politically sensitive case. George Kurien raised issues about the film's depiction of religious themes.
