Remembering Manoj Kumar: The End of an Era in Indian Cinema

Legendary actor Manoj Kumar, renowned for his patriotic roles, passed away on Friday morning at the age of 87. Tributes from across the film industry have been flooding in since the news of his death emerged.

Senior journalists Meena Iyer and Taran Adarsh joined a chorus of voices paying their respects to Kumar. Taran Adarsh told ANI, "Our bond started after I interviewed him for the movie 'Kranti.' He was a legendary storyteller, a great human, and above all, he embodied a love for the nation." Meena Iyer described his passing as "a huge loss to the Indian film industry," particularly noting his close friendships with action directors Veeru Devgan and Sikandar Khanna.

Manoj Kumar, born Harikrishan Goswami, was a pivotal figure in Indian cinema, especially during the 1960s and 1970s. His films, like Upkar and Purab Aur Paschim, became national treasures. His son, Kunal Goswami, expressed sorrow over his father's passing, saying Kumar fought his health battles with resilience. The actor's cremation is set for tomorrow.

(With inputs from agencies.)