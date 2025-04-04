Left Menu

Russell Brand Charged with Assault and Rape - A Legal Storm Unfolds

British actor-comedian Russell Brand has been charged by police with rape and several counts of assault related to accusations from 1999 to 2005. Brand, formerly married to pop star Katy Perry, now faces legal scrutiny despite his career shift to social commentary in recent years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:43 IST
In a significant legal development, British police have charged actor-comedian Russell Brand with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault based on allegations spanning from 1999 to 2005.

Brand, who has transformed himself into an internet social commentator and was previously married to U.S. pop singer Katy Perry, now faces serious accusations relating to four different women. These charges highlight a shift from his once high-profile comedic and broadcasting career.

The ongoing investigation by the Metropolitan Police urges anyone with information or affected by the case to come forward. This development follows reports by the Sunday Times and Channel 4's 'Dispatches' that surfaced in 2023, detailing claims of sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013.

