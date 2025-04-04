Left Menu

Melodies of Manoj Kumar: A Cinematic Symphony

Manoj Kumar, who passed away at 87, leaves behind a legacy of cinematic brilliance marked by memorable film songs. From patriotic themes to soulful melodies, his films like 'Upkar', 'Shaheed', and 'Roti Kapda Aur Makaan' featured iconic tracks that continue to resonate with audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:44 IST
Legendary actor and director Manoj Kumar, who died at 87, is remembered not only for his significant contributions to cinema but also for the unforgettable songs in his films. Kumar's works have captured a wide range of emotions, making them timeless.

Among the notable tracks is 'Lag Ja Gale' from the 1964 film 'Woh Kaun Thi?,' sung by Lata Mangeshkar. The song stands the test of time with its haunting beauty. Similarly, the patriotic anthem 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' from 'Upkar' resonated with the collective spirit of India.

Kumar's unique ability to embody the themes of patriotism and romance made tracks like 'Bharat Ka Rehne Wala Hoon' and 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai' significant cultural touchstones. These songs remain popular, reflecting a blend of artistic prowess and national pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

