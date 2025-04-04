Knife Evidence Links Attacker to Assault on Actor Saif Ali Khan

During a recent court hearing in Mumbai, police revealed conclusive forensic evidence linking a knife fragment found lodged near actor Saif Ali Khan's spine to the weapon used by attacker Mohammad Shariful Islam. This evidential match opposes the defendant's bail plea.

The assault occurred inside Khan's Bandra residence, requiring emergency surgery to extract the knife piece. The fragment, alongside others discovered at the scene, was scrutinized at the Forensic Science Laboratory, confirming the knife's singular origin.

Police oppose bail for Islam, citing his illegal status in India and potential to evade trial. The accused claims innocence, arguing the case against him is falsified. The court will revisit the matter on April 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)