Remembering Ravikumar: A Cinematic Icon of the South

The cinematic world mourns the loss of noted actor Ravikumar, who passed away in Chennai after a battle with cancer. The Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, highlighted his unique talent and dominant role in the Malayalam film industry during the 1970s and 80s.

In a heartfelt statement, Vijayan described Ravikumar as a luminary whose presence in films left an indelible mark on the industry. Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer and CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing his impact on audiences through his varied roles.

Ravikumar's contributions were fondly remembered by fellow actors and fans alike. Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar expressed her sadness on social media, recalling the memorable and joyful work environment he fostered during their collaborations. His legacy is immortalized in both Malayalam and Tamil cinematic treasures.

