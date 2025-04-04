Left Menu

Remembering Ravikumar: A Cinematic Icon of the South

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, and others have expressed their condolences on the passing of actor Ravikumar, celebrated for his significant contributions to Malayalam and Tamil cinema during the 1970s and 80s. His work continues to resonate with audiences and fellow actors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:25 IST
Remembering Ravikumar: A Cinematic Icon of the South
Ravikumar
  • Country:
  • India

The cinematic world mourns the loss of noted actor Ravikumar, who passed away in Chennai after a battle with cancer. The Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, highlighted his unique talent and dominant role in the Malayalam film industry during the 1970s and 80s.

In a heartfelt statement, Vijayan described Ravikumar as a luminary whose presence in films left an indelible mark on the industry. Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer and CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing his impact on audiences through his varied roles.

Ravikumar's contributions were fondly remembered by fellow actors and fans alike. Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar expressed her sadness on social media, recalling the memorable and joyful work environment he fostered during their collaborations. His legacy is immortalized in both Malayalam and Tamil cinematic treasures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025