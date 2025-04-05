Left Menu

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Expanded Indictment: New Charges Emerge

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been charged with a federal indictment including five counts of racketeering and sex trafficking. The new charges could extend his prison time if convicted. The case involves alleged abuse of power for sexual exploitation, with Combs denying any wrongdoing.

Updated: 05-04-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 01:30 IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs was hit with an expanded federal indictment on Friday, facing five criminal counts including racketeering and sex trafficking.

The new charges increase legal risks for the hip-hop mogul, who had earlier pleaded not guilty to three charges, and include allegations of using his business empire for sexual exploitation.

Combs' trial is set for May 5 in Manhattan federal court. His defense argues that these allegations concern consensual relationships from his past.

