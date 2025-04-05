Left Menu

Legendary Actor Manoj Kumar's Patriotic Legacy Honored

Manoj Kumar, known for his patriotic roles, was cremated with honors in Juhu. Amitabh Bachchan, Salim Khan, and others from the film industry paid their last respects. Born in Abbottabad, Kumar transitioned from Delhi University to Mumbai cinema fame with notable films like 'Upkar' and 'Kranti'.

  • Country:
  • India

Legendary actor Manoj Kumar, celebrated as 'Bharat Kumar' for his iconic portrayal of patriotic heroes, was laid to rest with full state honors in a dignified ceremony on Saturday in Juhu.

The event drew numerous luminaries from the entertainment industry, including Amitabh Bachchan and Salim Khan. The last rites commenced at 11:30 AM with Kumar's sons, Vishal and Kunal, performing the poignant task of lighting the pyre. Kumar passed away at the age of 87 due to age-related health issues.

His contributions to cinema were remembered fondly as personalities like Dharmendra, Prem Chopra, and Madhur Bhandarkar extended their condolences. Manoj Kumar's journey from Delhi to Bollywood's heart, marked by films like 'Shaheed', 'Upkar', and 'Kranti', cemented his legacy as a cinematic stalwart.

(With inputs from agencies.)

