Ballerina: A Dazzling Addition to the John Wick Universe

Ballerina, an electrifying spin-off set within the John Wick universe, is set to enthrall Indian audiences starting June 6. The movie, featuring Ana de Armas in a dynamic lead role, promises adrenaline-pumping action sequences and will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Directed by Len Wiseman, Ballerina positions itself between John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4. The narrative centers on Eve Macarro, portrayed by de Armas, a formidable assassin driven by an insatiable quest for vengeance.

The film pays homage to the iconic John Wick franchise with its intense action and intricate world-building. It includes cameos by Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, and the late Lance Reddick, and underscores the legacy of the famous series. With contributions from notable actors Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Norman Reedus, Ballerina is poised to captivate the franchise's enthusiastic fanbase.

