Remembering Robert Trebor: A Legacy in Film and Television

Veteran actor Robert Trebor, celebrated for his iconic roles as Salmoneus in 'Hercules: The Legendary Journeys' and its spin-off 'Xena: Warrior Princess', has died at the age of 71, according to Deadline. The specifics of his passing remain undisclosed, but previous reports indicate he suffered from health complications related to a stem-cell transplant for leukemia.

Trebor's acting career began in Philadelphia, his birthplace, on June 7, 1953. During the 1980s, he secured several film roles, including portraying the infamous serial killer David Berkowitz in 'Out of the Darkness' (1985). He continued to shine in films such as '52 Pickup' (1986), 'Making Mr. Right' (1987), 'Talk Radio' (1988), and 'Universal Soldier' (1992), while also making memorable appearances on hit TV series like 'Miami Vice', 'Murphy Brown', and 'Baywatch'.

Perhaps his most famous role was the witty and imaginative Salmoneus, which saw him grace nearly two dozen 'Hercules' episodes over five seasons and reprise the character in 'Xena'. In his later career, Trebor participated in various film projects, concluding with the Coen brothers' 2016 film 'Hail, Caesar!', where he took on the role of a film producer.

He leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Deirdre Hennings. In honor of his life and career, his family has requested that donations be made to The Braid for a scholarship established in Trebor's name or to The Leukemia Research Foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)