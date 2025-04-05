Step Back in Time: Experience Dinosaur World at Phoenix Marketcity

Pune, Maharashtra, India—Phoenix Marketcity's eagerly anticipated event, Holiday Land, is set to whisk visitors away on a prehistoric adventure with its Dinosaur World exhibit. Scheduled from April 11 to May 4, 2025, this unique attraction at Liberty Square promises both fun and educational experiences for families.

The sprawling exhibit features life-sized replicas of iconic dinosaurs such as the T-Rex and Brachiosaurus, complete with realistic roars and sensor-based movements to create a lifelike experience. Children can engage in excavation zones to discover dinosaur eggs and bones, while families enjoy interactive displays and informative workshops.

Dinosaur World is part of Phoenix Marketcity's annual tradition of offering new experiential events. As Anshuman Bhardwaj, Centre Director, highlights, the event aims to provide more than just shopping, offering immersive entertainment that engages all visitors. In addition, the mall presents its Spring-Summer Collection from top luxury brands, enhancing the season's shopping spree.

(With inputs from agencies.)