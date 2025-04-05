Left Menu

Cinema Icon Manoj Kumar Honored at Prayer Meeting

Legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar's prayer meeting will be held on April 6 at J.W. Marriott Hotel in Mumbai. The acclaimed actor, affectionately known as 'Bharat Kumar,' passed away on April 4 after a prolonged illness. His funeral was attended by prominent Bollywood figures.

Cinema Icon Manoj Kumar Honored at Prayer Meeting
Manoj Kumar (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The film industry and fans will gather to honor the late Manoj Kumar at a prayer meeting on Sunday, April 6, at the J.W. Marriott Hotel in Mumbai. Kumar, celebrated for his contributions to Indian cinema, passed away on April 4 at the age of 87.

The actor, born Harikrishan Goswami in Abbottabad in 1937, became a cultural icon with his portrayal of patriotic themes in films like Upkar and Shaheed, earning the moniker 'Bharat Kumar.' His successful film career extended into directing and producing, with works such as Purab Aur Paschim and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan achieving critical and commercial acclaim.

Kumar was laid to rest with full state honors at Pawan Hans crematorium. Notable personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan and Salim Khan, attended the funeral, marking the profound impact Kumar had on Bollywood and Indian culture. The prayer meeting reflects the deep respect held for his lasting legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

