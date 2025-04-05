Shock in Maniar: Sacred Parvati Idol Stolen from Shrine
A Parvati idol was stolen from a Shiva temple in Maniar town, prompting police action after devotees noticed its absence. The authorities are investigating the theft. A replacement idol has already been installed to maintain spiritual continuity for the temple goers.
In a disconcerting incident, a revered Parvati idol at a Shiva temple in Maniar town was reported stolen, according to police statements on Saturday.
Unidentified perpetrators are believed to have taken the idol late Friday night. Upon their visit to the temple early Saturday morning, devotees found the idol missing and promptly alerted the authorities.
Responding swiftly, Maniar station house officer Ratnesh Dubey confirmed that a new idol has since been installed to ensure religious rituals continue uninterrupted while an investigation is underway.
