Epic Reading in Uttar Pradesh: A Spiritual Gathering

A massive two-day 'Akhand Paath' of the revered Ramcharitmanas has started across all districts in Uttar Pradesh, the government confirmed. This continuous reading coincides with the Chaitra Navratri Ashtami and will conclude on Ram Navami.

Devotees are gathering in droves at temples in major cities like Lucknow, Varanasi, and Prayagraj, among others. Additional arrangements, including shade cover with jute matting for standing devotees, are being organized under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives.

Highlighting the spiritual fervor, the concluding session at Ayodhya's Ram temple will be marked with a 'surya tilak' of Ram Lalla. Significant crowds are expected at other important 'devi' temples and 'shaktipeeths' throughout the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)