Epic Reading in Uttar Pradesh: A Spiritual Gathering

A two-day 'Akhand Paath' of the Ramcharitmanas has commenced across Uttar Pradesh. The reading, marking Chaitra Navratri, involves multiple districts and key temples, with the final session at Ayodhya's Ram temple. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is actively overseeing arrangements for accommodating the influx of devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-04-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 23:03 IST
A massive two-day 'Akhand Paath' of the revered Ramcharitmanas has started across all districts in Uttar Pradesh, the government confirmed. This continuous reading coincides with the Chaitra Navratri Ashtami and will conclude on Ram Navami.

Devotees are gathering in droves at temples in major cities like Lucknow, Varanasi, and Prayagraj, among others. Additional arrangements, including shade cover with jute matting for standing devotees, are being organized under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives.

Highlighting the spiritual fervor, the concluding session at Ayodhya's Ram temple will be marked with a 'surya tilak' of Ram Lalla. Significant crowds are expected at other important 'devi' temples and 'shaktipeeths' throughout the state.

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

