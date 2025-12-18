Forging Global Ties: CUJ and University of Southampton's Collaborative Research Venture
Officials from the University of Southampton visited the Central University of Jharkhand to discuss a potential collaboration involving joint research projects and academic programs. Both institutions agreed on the initiative, focusing on socially relevant projects, particularly in tribal health and education within Jharkhand, and exploring an international conference.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to foster international collaboration, officials from the University of Southampton visited the Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) on Thursday. The focus was on crafting a partnership that includes joint research projects and academic programs relevant to societal needs, revealed an official source.
Professor Sabu S. Padmadas of the University of Southampton engaged in discussions with Professor Kshiti Bhusan Das, CUJ's Vice-Chancellor. They explored various academic collaborations, emphasizing the importance of research projects that address significant societal issues.
The meeting concluded with an agreement to possibly organize an international conference focusing on tribal health and education in Jharkhand. Both institutions confirmed their commitment to finalizing a Memorandum of Understanding to formalize their cooperation as soon as possible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Boosts Tribal Education with 235 New Hostels
Mizoram's Education Landscape Shift: University to Lunglei
Sanjiv Goenka's Ambitious Investment Boost in West Bengal's Energy and Education Sectors
SSAHE and upGrad Collaborate to Revolutionize Engineering Education
Strategic Boost for Kota-Bundi Education: Major Reforms Aimed at Transformative Growth