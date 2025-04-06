Ram Charan's 'Peddi' Set for 2026 Cinematic Release

The much-anticipated film 'Peddi', featuring Telugu cinema star Ram Charan, will hit theaters on March 27, 2026. Fans of the actor can expect another stellar performance as he collaborates with noted director Buchi Babu Sana.

The announcement, made by Charan on the occasion of Ram Navami, was shared on the social media platform X, accompanied by a teaser that has already captivated audiences.

'Peddi', produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, promises a star-studded cast including Janhvi Kapoor and famed music by AR Rahman. The film places Charan in dynamic scenes, with the first glimpse showing him smashing a cricket ball effortlessly out of the park.

