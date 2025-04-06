Left Menu

Ram Charan's 'Peddi' Set for 2026 Cinematic Release

''Peddi'', starring Telugu actor Ram Charan, is set for release on March 27, 2026. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and backed by prominent producers, it features actors like Janhvi Kapoor and has music by AR Rahman. The film's first glimpse shows Charan in a cricket scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 12:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The much-anticipated film 'Peddi', featuring Telugu cinema star Ram Charan, will hit theaters on March 27, 2026. Fans of the actor can expect another stellar performance as he collaborates with noted director Buchi Babu Sana.

The announcement, made by Charan on the occasion of Ram Navami, was shared on the social media platform X, accompanied by a teaser that has already captivated audiences.

'Peddi', produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, promises a star-studded cast including Janhvi Kapoor and famed music by AR Rahman. The film places Charan in dynamic scenes, with the first glimpse showing him smashing a cricket ball effortlessly out of the park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

