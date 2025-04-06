Left Menu

The Controversial Connection: 'Burqa City' vs 'Laapataa Ladies'

Fabrice Bracq, the director of 'Burqa City', claims significant plot similarities with 'Laapataa Ladies', an Indian film that became India's official Oscar entry for 2025. Despite its success, Biplab Goswami, the writer, denies plagiarism allegations, asserting the originality of his script and efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 15:19 IST
The Controversial Connection: 'Burqa City' vs 'Laapataa Ladies'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fabrice Bracq, director of 'Burqa City', has raised concerns over similarities between his work and the Indian film 'Laapataa Ladies'. Social media users had sparked debate by highlighting the parallels in plotlines of the two films earlier this week.

Bracq expressed his surprise upon discovering these similarities, particularly after 'Laapataa Ladies' gained significant success in India and was shortlisted for the Oscars. The director intends to discuss the issue further with the production team of 'Laapataa Ladies'.

Biplab Goswami, the scriptwriter for 'Laapataa Ladies', has dismissed these plagiarism claims. He stated that the movie's script was registered with the Screenwriters Association in 2014 and 2018, emphasizing its originality and refuting any accusations that undermine the filmmakers' efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025