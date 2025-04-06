The Controversial Connection: 'Burqa City' vs 'Laapataa Ladies'

Fabrice Bracq, director of 'Burqa City', has raised concerns over similarities between his work and the Indian film 'Laapataa Ladies'. Social media users had sparked debate by highlighting the parallels in plotlines of the two films earlier this week.

Bracq expressed his surprise upon discovering these similarities, particularly after 'Laapataa Ladies' gained significant success in India and was shortlisted for the Oscars. The director intends to discuss the issue further with the production team of 'Laapataa Ladies'.

Biplab Goswami, the scriptwriter for 'Laapataa Ladies', has dismissed these plagiarism claims. He stated that the movie's script was registered with the Screenwriters Association in 2014 and 2018, emphasizing its originality and refuting any accusations that undermine the filmmakers' efforts.

