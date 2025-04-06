Congress's Enduring Legacy in Gujarat: A Historical Confluence

Gujarat has historically played a crucial role in shaping the Congress party, with its leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel being pivotal figures. The state has hosted five party sessions, each leaving an indelible mark on India's history.

The upcoming All India Congress Committee (AICC) session in Ahmedabad, slated for April 8-9, will be the sixth such event in Gujarat and notably the second after independence. This session will carry forward the legacy of Ahmedabad's ties with Congress, as it was the site of the party's inception in 1885.

Celebrating the 100th anniversary of Gandhi's presidency and the 150th birth anniversary of Patel, the Congress unravels its historic and modern-day connections to the state, emphasizing themes of justice, commitment, and struggle as outlined in the 'Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan and Sangharsh' theme of the session.

(With inputs from agencies.)