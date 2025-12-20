Gujarat CM launches Ahmedabad metro train coaches at Titagarh plant

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday launched coaches for the Ahmedabad Metro Rail at Titagarh Rail Systems plant near Kolkata. Trains for the Ahmedabad metro service are being indigenously manufactured under the Make in India initiative by Titagarh Rail Systems Limited, stated an official release.

Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited (GMRCL) has placed an order for 10 trains with the Titagarh factory to meet the additional requirement following the completion of 21 km of Phase-2 work and with the remaining sections becoming operational soon, it said.

This was the first indigenously built metro train that was ''gifted to Ahmedabad'' by the chief minister, it said.

Patel congratulated the production team, noting that the Titagarh plant employs people from states across the country, embodying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of ''Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.'' At present, the Ahmedabad Metro serves more than 1.6 lakh passengers daily and is witnessing an annual growth of 30 to 40 percent.

The first indigenously manufactured metro train will be delivered to Ahmedabad within a few days after final tests and certification, said the CM.

The remaining nine metro trains will be supplied by the Titagarh plant over the next 5 to 6 months. Aligned with the latest globally applicable international standards, these Make in India trains will be a source of pride for Gujarat, stated the release.

Chief minister Patel praised Prime Minister Modi's visionary leadership on this occasion, and said it is defined by forward-looking planning and a constant focus on the welfare of citizens.

The metro network, which stood at 248 kilometres in 2014, has increased to 1,013 kilometres in 2025, he said.

Titagarh Rail Systems is also associated with the production of next-generation Vande Bharat sleeper trains and metro trains for several cities including Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Surat, and Ahmedabad.

The plant has also undertaken development of facilities to build capabilities for manufacturing trains for India's ambitious high-speed train programme. In addition, the company is India's largest wagon manufacturer and produces ships for naval and other specialised uses, the release said.

