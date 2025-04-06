Vibrant Ram Navami Celebrations Across Telangana

Ram Navami was celebrated with devotion across Telangana, drawing crowds to temples for special prayers and rituals. The Chief Minister led traditional offerings at the historic Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple in Bhadrachalam, a site often likened to the 'Ayodhya of the South'.

Deputy Chief Minister and State leaders were present at the Bhadrachalam ceremonies, contributing to the spiritual atmosphere. In Hyderabad and other urban centers, 'Shobha Yatras' marked the celebrations, with security arrangements ensuring smooth proceedings.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy celebrated in Timmapur, while Governor Jishu Dev Varma and BJP MLA Raja Singh were notable participants in the Hyderabad processions, reflecting the strong cultural and religious significance of the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)