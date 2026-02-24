Hyderabad Heist: Interstate Gang's Bold Daylight Robbery

In a brazen daylight robbery, two members of an interstate gang were taken into custody on Tuesday, accused of holding up a businessman and firing at him in Hyderabad, police reported.

The arrested duo, part of a seven-member gang from Uttar Pradesh, allegedly orchestrated the heist near an ATM in the Koti area on January 31. During the robbery, the suspects threatened the victim with a gun. When he resisted, one suspect reportedly shot him in the leg, making off with Rs 6 lakh and his two-wheeler.

To tackle the case, authorities in Hyderabad formed six special police teams. Their efforts bore fruit when the two accused were apprehended near Shaheen Nagar on Tuesday, police revealed in a statement, even as five other suspects remain at large.