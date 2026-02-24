Left Menu

Hyderabad Heist: Interstate Gang's Bold Daylight Robbery

Two gang members from Uttar Pradesh were arrested in Hyderabad for robbing a businessman near an ATM. The accused fired at the victim's leg and stole Rs 6 lakh and a two-wheeler. Hyderabad police are in pursuit of five other suspects involved in the interstate robbery scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen daylight robbery, two members of an interstate gang were taken into custody on Tuesday, accused of holding up a businessman and firing at him in Hyderabad, police reported.

The arrested duo, part of a seven-member gang from Uttar Pradesh, allegedly orchestrated the heist near an ATM in the Koti area on January 31. During the robbery, the suspects threatened the victim with a gun. When he resisted, one suspect reportedly shot him in the leg, making off with Rs 6 lakh and his two-wheeler.

To tackle the case, authorities in Hyderabad formed six special police teams. Their efforts bore fruit when the two accused were apprehended near Shaheen Nagar on Tuesday, police revealed in a statement, even as five other suspects remain at large.

