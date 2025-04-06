Left Menu

The Dastangoi Collective Brings Epic Urdu Storytelling to the UK

The Dastangoi Collective, a group dedicated to reviving the art of Urdu storytelling, is making its UK debut with 'Dastan-e Karn Az Mahabharata.' Backed by the Murty Trust, the tour will showcase Indian epics and folklore, emphasizing cultural traditions and storytelling's timeless essence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-04-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 17:06 IST
The Dastangoi Collective Brings Epic Urdu Storytelling to the UK
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Dastangoi Collective, committed to revitalizing the rich tradition of Urdu storytelling, is set to captivate UK audiences with their debut performance next week. Headlining the event is 'Dastan-e Karn Az Mahabharata,' an intricate tale from India's epic, the Mahabharata, ingeniously presented by Mahmood Farooqui.

Following the premiere in London's Bhavan cultural centre, Farooqui and co-performer Darain Shahidi will showcase additional stories, blending traditional classics with modern interpretations, during their tour funded by the Murty Trust. This initiative endeavors to perpetuate India's cultural heritage through storytelling while extending its reach to international territories.

The tour underscores the complexities of Karna's life, marked by resilience and loyalty, while employing references from Persian and Urdu literature to enhance the narrative's depth. The Collective's efforts not only celebrate Indian storytelling but also aim to inspire new audiences globally, with more UK performances planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025