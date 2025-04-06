The Dastangoi Collective Brings Epic Urdu Storytelling to the UK

The Dastangoi Collective, committed to revitalizing the rich tradition of Urdu storytelling, is set to captivate UK audiences with their debut performance next week. Headlining the event is 'Dastan-e Karn Az Mahabharata,' an intricate tale from India's epic, the Mahabharata, ingeniously presented by Mahmood Farooqui.

Following the premiere in London's Bhavan cultural centre, Farooqui and co-performer Darain Shahidi will showcase additional stories, blending traditional classics with modern interpretations, during their tour funded by the Murty Trust. This initiative endeavors to perpetuate India's cultural heritage through storytelling while extending its reach to international territories.

The tour underscores the complexities of Karna's life, marked by resilience and loyalty, while employing references from Persian and Urdu literature to enhance the narrative's depth. The Collective's efforts not only celebrate Indian storytelling but also aim to inspire new audiences globally, with more UK performances planned.

