The international music community is in mourning following the news of the passing of Amadou Bagayoko, the iconic Malian musician renowned for blending traditional West African sounds with Western rock and pop. At the age of 70, Amadou leaves behind a legacy cherished by fans worldwide.

In another development, the UK police have charged comedic actor Russell Brand with rape and several counts of assault. The allegations, dating back to 1999-2005, involve four different women. Brand, previously a prominent media figure, denies all accusations, reaffirming his stance against non-consensual encounters.

Meanwhile, music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing escalated legal troubles. The U.S. federal indictment against him has expanded to include five charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. Combs maintains his innocence as he prepares for a trial amidst these grave allegations.

