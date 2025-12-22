Hospital Tensions Escalate Amid Alleged Doctor-Patient Assault

A junior resident doctor at Indira Gandhi Medical College is at the center of controversy after allegedly assaulting a patient, Arjun Singh, following a disagreement. A viral video has intensified public outcry, with many demanding strict action against the doctor.

Following the incident, the hospital's Medical Superintendent, Dr. Rahul Rao, announced that a committee has been established to investigate the matter. This move aligns with directives from Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The provisional measures taken include the suspension of the doctor in question, who is a contractual employee.

The event has sparked significant unrest, as seen when the patient's family and supporters staged a protest at the hospital, calling for the doctor's arrest. Police involvement was necessary to restore order, especially after protesters attempted to confront the doctor directly. Health Minister Dr. (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil has confirmed further actions will be taken to prevent such incidents from repeating.